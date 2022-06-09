L-R: Brown, Chan, Melki, Putman, Rowland (Photo: Rob Low)

WASSERMAN MUSIC has promoted five LONDON-based employees to Agent, including LAURA BROWN, CECILIA CHAN, SUZIE MELKI, LUCY PUTMAN and HOLLY ROWLAND. All five were bookers at the agency, and are the first promotions for the U.K. team since WASSERMAN's bought PARADIGM MUSIC U.K.'s live music business in APRIL.

WASSERMAN MUSIC partner JAMES WHITTING commented, "We are thrilled to announce the promotions of LAURA, SUZIE, CECILIA, HOLLY and LUCY. They have all been with us for a number of years and worked across the likes of SLOWTHAI, EASY LIFE, KAYTRANADA, LOUIS TOMLINSON and BILLIE EILISH, and we couldn't be happier for them for this next stage in their careers. We are very proud that they have come through the ranks of the company, helping to shape our culture and building and developing our artists' careers in the best possible way. We look forward to enjoying the future with this great group of individuals as we continue to grow WASSERMAN's global music division."

