Resso Deal

ACAST has reached agreement with social music streaming platform RESSO on a distribution deal that puts ACAST's 47,000 shows on the service, which has made inroads in SOUTHEAST ASIA and LATIN AMERICA.

ACAST CEO ROSS ADAMS said, “Bringing ACAST’s network of podcasts to RESSO will give a huge boost to our podcasters -- giving them exposure to millions of new listeners, helping them to grow their audience, and making their shows even more attractive to advertisers. RESSO also has a revolutionary interface and social engagement features, and we’re looking forward to seeing how that benefits our creators, too.”

RESSO's ALBERTO LOPEZ added, “Following our tremendous growth with music, podcasts are a natural next step for RESSO. Our partnership with ACAST is crucial as we continue to provide listeners with a range of content across genres and formats.”

