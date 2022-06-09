R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

Federal prosecutors in NEW YORK have recommended that singer R. KELLY be sentenced to over 25 years in prison for his conviction on racketeering charges. They also recommended that he should be fined between $50,000 to $250,000.

The sentencing memorandum for the judge in KELLY's case was filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of NEW YORK. KELLY was convicted in SEPTEMBER on racketeering charges including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child, and of separate charges of sex trafficking.

The recommendation proposed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, points to R. KELLY's high profile and that the case's highly publicized sentencing would serve as a deterrent to others.

Look for KELLY's sentencing to come JUNE 29.

CNN has more here.

« see more Net News