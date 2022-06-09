July 26th

Entrepreneur LAUREN MCCLUSKY has announced the 15th Annual NELARUSKY concert, the official LOLLAPALOOZA aftershow supporting SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS. NELARUSKY 2022, set for TUESDAY, JULY 26 at METRO in CHICAGO, will feature performances by CAROLINE POLACHECK, NIKO RUBIO, and DJ MOONLANDING.

MCCLUSKY has been organizing and executing NELARUSKY since she was 16 years old, attracting artists including IMAGINE DRAGONS, ALABAMA SHAKES, OMAR APOLLO, DREAMER ISIOMA, COLD WAR KIDS, and KALI UCHIS, along with always featuring a CHICAGO opening act. The event has raised over $470,000 for SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS.

MCCLUSKY said, "It's hard to believe that I've been doing NELARUSKY for half of my life! 15 years feels like a HUGE milestone. It is such a special piece of an incredible week of music in CHICAGO. Being able to see the excitement and impact of the events on SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS athletes makes this tradition especially meaningful."

