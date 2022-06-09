-
Carrie Evans Named PD at WTMD/Baltimore
by Lynn McDonnell
June 9, 2022
YOUR PUBLIC RADIO CORPORATION Triple A WTMD/TOWSON-BALTIMORE has promoted APD/Afternoon Host/Interim PD CARRIE EVANS to PD. EVANS, the former MD/midday host at EMPIRE BROADCASTING Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS who will continue to host afternoons at WTMD, has been serving as Interim PD since the departure of GM/PD SCOTT MULLINS and the sale of the station in NOVEMBER of 2021 (NET NEWS 11/11/21).
President LAFONTAINE E. OLIVER said, “We could not have found a bigger fan of the format and champion for local BALTIMORE musicians and artists. CARRIE has been a stabilizing force for the station during a protracted period of transition and is the right person to lead WTMD’s talented hosts and programming team to new heights.”