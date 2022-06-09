Stach

In this week's BEYOND THE 615 column at ALL ACCESS, Contemporary Christian Editor TODD STACH offers insight into how burnout often hides and how to tell if you may be experiencing it.



STACH writes, "I wish I had the courage to leave a toxic and controlling environment. It cost me peace at work and, more importantly, at home. I tried to hide it, but I exuded the same toxicity that I despised. Even though I couldn’t see it at the time, and now looking back, I don’t even recognize the unhealthy person I had become."



The column offers some ideas for leaders and an apt SIMON SINEK quote; read the whole thing here.

