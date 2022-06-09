Renewal

ACAST has signed "THE DAVID MCWILLIAMS PODCAST" to a contract extension. The IRELAND-based economist's podcast launched in 2019.

MCWILLIAMS said, “We’re delighted to be continuing our journey with ACAST, the whole team has been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to amazing growth opportunities together.”

ACAST Content Dir. JENNIFER DOLLARD said, “It has been a real pleasure working with the team behind THE DAVID MCWILLIAMS PODCAST for the last two years, and we could not be happier to continue doing the same for the next two. We've watched the podcast grow from new pod on the block to one of the biggest in the country, but with the dedication and skill of this team it is clear the best is yet to come.”

