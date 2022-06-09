Betting On Betting

iHEARTMEDIA has rebranded Sports WBZT-A (1230 THE ZONE)/WEST PALM BEACH as "SPORTS RADIOP 1230 THE GAMBLER," using 22 hours of sports betting programming from VSiN daily along with the local "THE GREEK ZONE" 3-5p (ET) weekdays and MIAMI MARLINS and UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA play-by-play.

“We’re thrilled to bring this informative and entertaining brand of sports talk to local sports fans,” said PD BRIAN MUDD. “Sports betting as a 24/7 format, and specifically the expert analysis from VSiN and our very own GREEK, is a perfect choice for THE GAMBLER.”

“As VSiN continues to broaden its distribution footprint, we’re thrilled to be working with the innovative content providers at iHEARTRADIO’s new SPORTS RADIO 1230 THE GAMBLER to bring sports betting programming to WEST PALM BEACH and its passionate sports fans,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “As regulated sports betting continues its expansion across the U.S., we’re proud to be THE GAMBLER’s choice to help educate and entertain the incredibly passionate sports fans in this top 50 media market.”

iHEARTMEDIA is using "THE GAMBLER" branding in other markets, including PHILADELPHIA and CLEVELAND.

