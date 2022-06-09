Vote Now!

Dance music's REMIX AWARDS, held each year during MIAMI MUSIC WEEK and hosted by iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKTU/NEW YORK's SEAN 'HOLLYWOOD' HAMILTON, are returning after a two-year pandemic-prompted break with a new name and plans for next MARCH's show.

HAMILTON tells ALL ACCESS, "We've stepped up the dance game to another level, rolling out a 'soft online presentation' of our all new ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC AWARDS (EDMA). It's the first of its kind for dance music, and it's a chance for EDM fans all over the world to vote on their favorite genre of music." More information and voting are at EDMAwards.net; Voting ends JUNE 17.

HAMILTON says the show will be back in MIAMI next MARCH with on-stage presentations and an exclusive party during ULTRA/MIAMI MUSIC WEEK.

