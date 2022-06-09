New Deal

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and KEVIN HART's HARTBEAT multi-platform media company have inked a music publishing agreement that covers all of HARTBEAT's music composition copyrights. WCM will also help build HARTBEAT’s music catalog across HARTBEAT STUDIOS, HARTBEAT MEDIA, and PULSE, in addition to providing creative support for a variety of music projects, and access to its songwriting talent and production music library.

WCM SVP/Creative Services ASHLEY WINTON said, "This deal was made possible with the support of our Co-Chairs GUY MOOT and CARIANNE MARSHALL, and we’re all very proud that HARTBEAT is entrusting us as their first publishing partner. We have an exciting opportunity to not only administer their music, but also cultivate connections with our songwriters for future projects."

HARTBEAT President & Chief Distribution Officer JEFF CLANAGAN added, "HARTBEAT is thrilled to partner with leading global publisher WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC to develop and build out a first-of-its-kind HARTBEAT music library. This partnership marks a pivotal moment for HARTBEAT as the company looks to build out its own music publishing arm as a part of our larger brand IP."

WCM President of NORTH AMERICA RYAN PRESS said, "KEVIN and I go way back having grown up in Philly together, and it’s an honor to be able to help him build HARTBEAT’s music publishing business from the ground-up. Expanding into music is a natural next step, and all of us at WARNER CHAPPELL are looking forward to working with him, JEFF, BOBBY, and team to bring their creative vision to life."

