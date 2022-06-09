Hurricane Season's Coming

FOX WEATHER hurricane specialist BRYAN NORCROSS is hosting a new podcast for hurricane season for FOX NEWS AUDIO, "TRACKING THE TROPICS WITH BRYAN NORCROSS." The new show is debuting TODAY (6/6) with NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Dir. KEN GRAHAM and COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY Research Scientist Dr. PHILIP KLOTZBACH guesting. The show will post every other week and accelerate to weekly during the season, AUGUST through OCTOBER.

NORCROSS became noted for his coverage of Hurricane Andrew in 1992 at NBC O&O WTVJ/MIAMI and later moved to crosstown CBS O&O WFOR-TV (CBS 4), THE WEATHER CHANNEL, and ABC affiliate WPLG-TV (LOCAL 10)/MIAMI before joining FOX WEATHER earlier this year.

« see more Net News