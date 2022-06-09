Calhoun (Photo: Pulse Music Group)

Independent music publishing company PULSE MUSIC GROUP has promoted SVP/Head Of Creative ASHLEY CALHOUN to President/Head Of Creative.

PULSE MUSIC GROUP Co-CEOs SCOTT CUTLER and JOSH ABRAHAM said in a joint statement, "ASHLEY has a consistent history of being at the forefront of signing talent early and then creating career-defining moments for them. She’s a one-of-a-kind A&R executive—she’s got such authentic connections to our writers, amazing taste, a razor-sharp focus, and our writers and team love her. Her creative vision is perfectly aligned with our company’s ethos of being a world class incubator for culturally relevant songs and a creative sanctuary for our roster."

CALHOUN added, "PULSE is synonymous with creative culture. When a writer walks on to our campus, they get right away that PULSE MUSIC GROUP has built this creative sanctuary for our roster and a real community of great songwriters/producers to surround themselves with. Our company was founded by songwriters/producers so, from the top down, there’s a lot of relatability."

CALHOUN continued, "I want to thank SCOTT and JOSH for giving me the opportunity to lead the PULSE A&R team in the years ahead. It’s an incredible honor to work with the best of the best."





Scott Cutler, Ashley Calhoun, Josh Abraham (Photo: Pulse Music Group)





« see more Net News