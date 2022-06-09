Welcomes Rick Hall

HUBBARD RADIO AC WSHE (SHE 100.3)/CHICAGO welcomes RICK HALL for Afternoons/MD duties. The new hire was announced by WSHE (SHE 100.3/WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) VP/Brand & Content JIMMY STEAL. HALL arrives in THE WINDY CITY from MOODY RADIO NETWORK, where he served as an air personality and Mgr./Digital Audio. He replaces JAY STYLES, who transferred to HUBBARD SEATTLE and jumps in on MONDAY 6/13.

HALL said, “I can’t wait to join the new SHE 100.3, and the entire team of innovators at HUBBARD RADIO CHICAGO. Given the past few years, it’s never been more obvious that the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s were THE time to be alive and that's what SHE is all about.”

HUBBARD VP/Market Mgr. JEFF ENGLAND added, “RICK is a multi-talented personality/programmer who’ll bring great value to our SHE listeners, advertisers, and community. We’re thrilled RICK is joining HUBBARD CHICAGO on SHE 100.3 as our afternoon host and MD.”

