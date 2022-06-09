Ice

iHEARTMEDIA's Classic Rock KYMT (93.1 THE MOUNTAIN)/LAS VEGAS has hired AMANDA “ICE” HABROWSKI for Middays. She can be heard weekdays from 10a to 3p (PT) effective immediately. In addition, ICE will also be a key contributor to the programming department for iHEARTMEDIA LAS VEGAS’ group of stations.

ICE joins iHEARTMEDIA LAS VEGAS from ALPHA MEDIA PORTLAND, where she most recently served as the content director, music director and midday personality for Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 95.5). She also served as afternoon personality for WJFX at OASIS RADIO GROUP's Top 40 (HOT 107.9)/FORT WAYNE. She began her career at iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 95.5)/DETROIT and is a graduate of WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY. Ice has also been named the voice of DEMO DERBY for HOT WHEEL’s live-action toy series on YOUTUBE.

SVP/Programming, iHEARTMEDIA LAS VEGAS TONY MATTEO said, “ICE is a perfect fit for our LAS VEGAS stations. Listeners are going to love her singular voice and infectious energy and we’re excited to have her incredible talent here in the Entertainment Capital Of The World.”

ICE added, “Sometimes in life, you got to roll the dice. I’ve grown so much professionally and personally these last eight years in PORTLAND, and I can’t wait to take what I’ve learned to LAS VEGAS! I am forever grateful to those who have helped mold me into who I am today and so stoked for this next chapter.”

