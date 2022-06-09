Expanding In Asia

ACTIVIST ARTISTS MANAGEMENT has announced that the company is expanding in ASIA, and has appointed industry veteran JONATHAN HEETER as it's new leader. He will identify and maximize opportunities for ACTIVIST’s clients in ASIA, and in particular Greater CHINA, where he has more than two decades of experience representing major labels, global artists and iconic brands. HEETER, who is fluent in Mandarin after living in CHINA for more than 20 years, has a deep knowledge of the Asian market from working in key leadership roles that leveraged multiple waves of digital innovation and disruption.

Founding Partner of Activist BERNIE CAHILL said, “JONATHAN has over 20 years of first-hand experience in CHINA, where he built significant businesses and brands. He has a proven track record in ASIA and has maintained deep, high-level relationships throughout the region, which makes him the perfect person to identify, support and expand our business.”

HEETER added, “I’m thrilled to join the ACTIVIST team and help provide value for our clients in one of the most exciting entertainment markets in the world. The growth potential throughout the region, including CHINA, KOREA and Southeast ASIA, is tremendous and I’m looking forward to bringing expanded opportunities to our entire roster and a few select new clients.”





« see more Net News