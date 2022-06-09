Sam Hunt & Wife Hannah Fowler (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

MCA NASHVILLE's SAM HUNT revealed during the "Stars For SECOND HARVEST" benefit concert at NASHVILLE'S RYMAN AUDITORIUM on TUESDAY night that he and wife HANNAH FOWLER recent welcomed a daughter, named LUCY LOU. She is the couple's first child.

In other Country baby news, BIG LOUD RECORDS' CHRIS LANE confirmed that he and wife LAUREN are expecting their second child in late OCTOBER. They are already parents to son DUTTON, who celebrated his first birthday YESTERDAY (6/8).

E! NEWS and other outlets report that HUNT told the audience at the benefit show he was headlining, "I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago." He continued, "I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks and I just want to say up here on the RYMAN stage how grateful I am to have been a part of Country music for the last 10 years."

The LANEs meanwhile, shared news with PEOPLE.com that they will soon be parents to "two under two," and that the pregnancy came as "very much an unexpected surprise."

