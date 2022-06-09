Being Honored

Congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, DC, which will be the recipient of the "Inspiring Hope Award" from ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL's DMV (DC/MARYLAND/VIRGINIA) region at its Diamond Jubilee 60th anniversary celebration on SATURDAY, JUNE 11th on DC's WOODROW WILSON PLAZA.

Since 1992, the station has raised $20 million for the kids of ST JUDE.

