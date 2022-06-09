The COURTNEY BARNETT documentary, "Anonymous Club," will be released theatrically by OSCILOSCOPE LABORATORIES in LOS ANGELES at BRAIN DEAD STUDIOS and in NEW YORK CITY at the ANGELIKA FILM CENTER on JULY 15TH.

BARNETT and filmmaker DANNY COHEN will appear in-person for Q&As in LA on JUly 15th and in NYC on JULY 19th. Tickets are now available for both cities here and a full run of nationwide screening dates will be announced shortly.

The movie had its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW FILM FESTIVAL and subsequent theatrical release in BARNETT’s native AUSTRALIA, with THE GUARDIAN calling the doc “a deeply intimate portrait of creativity and anxiety,” and ROLLING STONE noting that the film “gives you the sense that you're watching home movies of an artist in the first stages of a full bloom.”

Shot on 16mm over a three-year period, "Anonymous Club" chronicles ups and downs of BARNETT’s life on the road during the world tour for her album "Tell Me How You Really Feel." Featuring BARNETT’s narration from her audio diary recorded on a dictaphone, the film delivers insight into her creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions.

Full information about the film is available here.

BARNETT will also be touring the STATES this summer as part of ‘HERE AND THERE,’ a boutique touring festival with a rotating line-up. This AUGUST and SEPTEMBER, BARNETT will take the one-day, one-stage festival to 15 locations around NORTH AMERICA, each city with an extraordinary and unique line-up.

Joining BARNETT at various points on the line-up will be ALVVAYS, AROOJ AFTAB, BARTEES STRANGE, BEDOUINE, CAROLINE ROSE, CHICANO BATMAN, ETHEL CAIN, FAYE WEBSTER, FRED ARMISEN, HANA VU, INDIGO DE SOUZA, JAPANESE BREAKFAST, JULIA JACKLIN, LEITH ROSS, LIDO PIMIENTA, LUCY DACUS, MEN I TRUST, QUINN CHRISTOPHERSON, SLEATER-KINNEY, SNAIL MAIL, THE BETHS, WAXAHATCHEE and WET LEG. A full city-by-city summary can be found here.

