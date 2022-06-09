Brad McKay & Beth In The Mornings

DOU MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian KJTM-LP (98.9 TIM FM)/LINCOLN, NE has added the "MATT McKAY & BETH" morning show starting JUNE 20th.

MATT was last heard on ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KFRX/LINCOLN, NE.

The show will blend fun and games with a CHRISTIAN worldview.

Founder.GM BRAD LEGGETT commented, “TiM FM is so fortunate to have this great communicator join our team. Only GOD could have put this together. You have never heard a CHRISTIAN radio show quite like this before. BETH is the perfect partner for this show. With her knowledge of the BIBLE and family, she will make this something really special."

