-
KJTM-LP (98.9 Tim FM)/Lincoln, NE Adds 'Matt McKay & Beth' Morning Show
by Roy Trakin
June 10, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DOU MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian KJTM-LP (98.9 TIM FM)/LINCOLN, NE has added the "MATT McKAY & BETH" morning show starting JUNE 20th.
MATT was last heard on ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KFRX/LINCOLN, NE.
The show will blend fun and games with a CHRISTIAN worldview.
Founder.GM BRAD LEGGETT commented, “TiM FM is so fortunate to have this great communicator join our team. Only GOD could have put this together. You have never heard a CHRISTIAN radio show quite like this before. BETH is the perfect partner for this show. With her knowledge of the BIBLE and family, she will make this something really special."