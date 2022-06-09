Holy City 'Homegrown' Beer & Bourbon Fest

L.M. COMMUNICATIONS II OF SOUTH CAROLINA, INC. Triple A WCOO (105.5 THE BRIDGE)/ CHARLESTON, SC will present the HOLY CITY "HOMEGROWN" BEER & BOURBON FESTIVAL in partnership with TYLER BOONE & BOONE'S BOURBON as an annual event.

Taking place on the HOLY CITY BREWERY lawn, the full day of music, beer, food and bourbon will take place JULY 16th from 1p-11p (ET).

The event will mark the return of the "Homegrown Rotation" community and local music rotation as a special presentation of "BOONE'S BEER," a collaboration between HOLY CITY BREWERY and "HOMEGROWN" BOONE'S BOURBON.





