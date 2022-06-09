KX FM Takeover

LAGUNA RADIO INC. Alternative/Triple A KXRN-LP (KX FM)/LAGUNA BEACH, CA, is inviting, local leaders to take over its airwaves JUNE 20th through 24th to celebrate 10 years of being on-air.

Guest hosts will DJ their own hour live on the air, with their own handpicked music and content, to raise money for the community radio station.

Commented KX FM GM ALYSSA HAYEK, “For all of us at KX FM, the TAKEOVER fundraiser is such a fun experience to open our doors to the community. We get to share our love of radio in a more intimate setting with the LAGUNANS that volunteer and donate. It shows how much community radio matters here in LAGUNA BEACH. This year is special as we are coming up on our 10th birthday. This TAKEOVER celebrates everything we have accomplished in the past 10 years and are hopeful this helps us continue for another 10 to come.”

All 100% of the proceeds generated during the fundraiser will assist the general operating budget of the station. When you make a donation online, you’ll be able to select which guest host you want it to count toward as each host has their own dedicated donation page.

Listen in and pledge during KX TAKEOVER from 9a to 8p (PT) JUNE 20th-24th.

Find the full schedule of shows and make your donation at KXFMRadio.org/takeover.

