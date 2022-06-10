Adams

Veteran programmer/personality MCCONNELL "MAN@LARGE" ADAMS has come back to his hometown of GREENVILLE, MS as DELTA RADIO/GREENVILLE, MS Operations Dir. ADAMS, most recently Dir. Content/mornings at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WJIM (97.5 NOW FM)/LANSING, MI has also been a programmer and air personality in DALLAS, DETROIT, ANCHORAGE and FAIRBANKS, AK.

ADAMS will oversee Top 40 WIQQ (Q102), Urban WIBT (97.9 THE BEAT), R&B WZYQ (STAR 101), Classic Country WDTL (DELTA COUNTRY 105.7) and NewsTalk WNIX-A. ADAMS will also host mornings on WJIM.

ADAMS commented, "“I’m blessed to be back home to take care of family and for this amazing opportunity at DELTA RADIO NETWORK. I am eternally grateful and look forward to waking up the DELTA on Q102."

