Cable

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP brings aboard RANDY CABLE as Dir./Sales for the company's FORT MYERS-NAPLES, FL cluster. Most recently, CABLE served as COX MEDIA GROUP/MIAMI Integrated Sales Manager. Before that, he spent 11 years as Dir./Sales at AUDACY/GREENVILLE, SC.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/FORT MYERS-NAPLES, FL VP/Market Mgr. AJ LURIE commented, "The more people I asked about RANDY the more excited I got about having him on our team. I think he will be a perfect complement to our brands, products, and family here in Southwest FLORIDA."

CABLE added, "I am thrilled to join the BEASLEY family and look forward to working with the incredible team in FORT MYERS."

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Operations KEVIN RICH said, "We are thrilled to welcome RANDY to our family in FLORIDA. His vast experience, combined with his leadership skills, made him the perfect choice to take our FORT MYERS sales team to the next level and beyond."

