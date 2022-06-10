Pittisburgh

AUDACY Urban WAMO-A-W279BU(107.3)/PITTSBURGH will stop the music TODAY at 12:05 (ET) for a one-hour live discussion on gun violence in the community. The event will take place at BOWSER NISSAN THEATER in GREEN TREE and feature teenagers with their thoughts about the problem. Midday personality KI KI BROWN will host the event, reported the PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE.

SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI told the POST- GAZZETTE,“WAMO is always there as one of the voices in our community when change is necessary. KI KI in particular is doing a great job utilizing her platform to hear from our youth that are so greatly impacted by these tragic events about what they are truly feeling needs to change. I believe this will be a truly dynamic and impactful conversation from their perspective.”

BROWN added, “Everyone pulls together and you get a lot more support. I want to enjoy the arts festival or go to the mall and the movies, and I’m afraid because of everything that’s been happening. That sparked me wanting to do this. If I’m an adult and I’m triggered, how are they feeling? It makes sense to have them actually placed in that room to hear a child say, ‘I’m scared. I don’t feel safe in school,’ or, ‘I lost a friend to gun violence. It makes me sad and now I see a therapist."

