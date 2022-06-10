Hall Of Famers Named

The BUFFALO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has named its 2022 HALL OF FAME inductees. Included are RADIO ONE BUFFALO Oldies WECK owner BUDDY SHULA, amd longtime BUFFALO air personalities TOM DARRO and SUSAN ROSE.

Also announced as inductees were sports analyst and former BUFFALO BILLS player STEVE TASKER, BUFFALO native LUCILLE BALL, former CBS President GENE JANKOWSKI, television writer and producer TOM FONTANA, retired local news reporter ED REILLY, former broadcast engineer JACKIE ALBARELLA, former local television anchor ALLEN COSTANTINI, former local news photographer TOM VETTER, and SHEILA BROWN.

