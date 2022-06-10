Audio Way Up

Podcast and content studio and music company, AUDIO UP, will host its inaugural CMA FEST Showcase event, co-sponsored by SHE IS THE MUSIC and supported by SIRIUSXM.

Showcasing some of Country music’s newest acts, the event takes place starting at 8p TOMORROW (6/11) at MARGARTAVILLE in NASHVILLE. The event is all ages and open to the public.

Among the event’s performers will be SCARLETT BURKE, KAT & ALEX, ABBY ANDERSON, JENNA PAULETTE, HALLE KEARNS, DARBY, MARYNN TAYLOR and ALYSSA MICAELA. BURKE, KAT & ALEX and ANDERSON all contributed original music and voice work to season two of AUDIO UP's scripted musical podcast series, "Make it Up As We Go," which BURKE also co-created and starred in.

There is no cover for the event

