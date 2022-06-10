Nasralla

URBAN ONE’s iONE Digital Division has upped TIFFANY NASRALLA to Chief Revenue Officer. This is the first position of its kind in that division. Most recently she was SVP/Sales & Revenue Operations for the department.

EVP/GM SAM STIERS said, "I’m excited to announce TIFFANY NASRALLA’s promotion to Chief Revenue Officer of iONE Digital. TIFFANY’s leadership, drive, and ability to collaborate with clients and internal stakeholders have powered URBAN ONE’s surge in digital revenue. It’s no coincidence that as she’s expanded her responsibilities, the company has expanded its digital revenue. She’s built a best-in-class team that has propelled the business to new heights, and I’m excited to see how she’ll continue to grow revenue and the business in her new role.”

NASRALLA added, “I am honored and grateful for this recognition and am truly proud of our entire iONE Digital team. I am excited to see brands and media agencies make good on their pledges and commitments to Black-owned media by showing up in a big way and giving the influential Black consumer their much-needed attention and due respect.

“While there is still much to be done, I am happy to see movement. I look forward to continuing to build upon the positive momentum we’ve created, working with the best talent in the business, and collaborating with our brand and agency partners to accelerate their business efforts by driving value and impactful results. Thank you, CATHY HUGHES, ALFRED LIGGINS, and SAM STIERS, for your continued support and leadership.”

« see more Net News