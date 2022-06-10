Howard University Black Music Month Feature

HOWARD UNIVERSITY/WASHINGTON DC television and radio properties are joining forces for BLACK MUSIC MONTH. WHUT-TV channel 32 and R&B WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON DC will launch "DMV THE BEAT" concert series tonight (6/10) at 10 (ET).

WHUR QUIET STORM personality JOHN MONDS will host the series. The show will rebroadcast on SATURDAYS at 2a (ET) and SUNDAYS at 9p (ET).

The month-long series will feature performances and interviews with recording artists from the DMV-WASHINGTON, DC area. The show plans to cover R&B, Gospel, Go-Go, Reggae, and Jazz. WHUR Gospel show Host TRACY MORGAN will wrap up the series with a feature on Gospel singer RESTINE JACKSON.

WHUT-TV/WHUR GM SEAN PLATER said, "“We are proud of our hometown talent and DMV THE BEAT gives us an important opportunity to showcase their gifts to the world.”

For more information about the BLACK MUSIC MONTH series, check here.

« see more Net News