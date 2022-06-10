Morgan

ADAMS RADIO GROUP Top 40 WJFX (HOT 107.9)/FORT WAYNE, IN, has promoted TAYLOR MORGAN to PD for the station. MORGAN has been with ADAMS RADIO GROUP since its entry into the FORT WAYNE market in 2014, serving in both administrative and on-air roles, most recently as on-air talent on both HOT 107.9 and sister Country station WBTU (US 93.3).

MORGAN said, “I am excited to have this opportunity to continue building upon the stellar legacy of HOT 107.9. As a FORT WAYNE native, I grew up listening to HOT, and to have earned the chance to program the station is a dream come true."

ADAMS RADIO GROUP FORT WAYNE OM JJ FABINI added, “TAYLOR has been an integral part of our team since the inception of ADAMS RADIO GROUP. It’s been a joy to watch her talent grow and it only makes sense that she has risen to this occasion. HOT 107.9 couldn’t possibly be in better hands.”

