ALL ACCESS has learned that SARA OSBURN has departed the BOOKER, ALEX and SARA show on AUDACY Hot AC KAMX (MIX 94.7)/AUSTIN, TX, to pursue options outside of radio. Her last day on the air was TUESDAY, MAY 31st. The announcement was made on the team's Social Media accounts on JUNE 1st. SARA was a part of the team for almost nine years. Before that, she was a producer and co-host on the JB & SANDY Morning Show.

OSBURN said in her post, “Through a lot of thought, prayers, and tears, I have decided it is time to dream a new dream. When I was younger, I took so many blind leaps, and it feels like the right time in my life to take another big leap.”

AUDACY Management confirmed OSBURN's decision, telling ALL ACCESS, "We thank her for her years at the station and wish her nothing but the best in her next chapter."

