iHEARTMEDIA and P&G have announced special highlights from LGBTQ+ community members and advocates as well as appearances from BIG FREEDIA, BILLY PORTER, DORIT KEMSLEY, ERIKA JAYNE, EUGENE LEE YANG, HAYLEY KIYOKO, JARI JONES, JASMIN SAVOY BROWN, LIV HEWSON, MANILA LUZON, MICHAEL CIMINO, RUEBY WOOD and more at this year’s “Can’t Cancel Pride 2022 - Proud AND Together,” a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community celebrating visibility and inclusivity for all. The event is scheduled for JUNE 14th at 8p (ET)/5p (PT).

As previously anounced (NET NEWS 5/11), JoJo Siwa will host the event, which will also feature a previously announced special appearance from ELTON JOHN, who will be honored with the first-ever "Impact Award" for his humanitarian work through the ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION as well as performances from KATY PERRY, SAM SMITH, ANITTA, DOVE CAMERON, BETTY WHO, KIM PETRAS and a special moment from LIZZO.

The event will kick off a month-long PRIDE celebration throughout JUNE. iHEARTMEDIA radio stations will air spots encouraging listeners to tune into the livestream on JUNE 14th and watch the event on-demand. Support the participating nonprofits by visiting cantcancelpride.com or texting “RAINBOW” to 513-654-2622.

