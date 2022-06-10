Haus

GREGG WATTENBERG’s ARCADE RECORDS is partnering in a joint venture with ELEKTRA RECORDS to launch a new single for Pop singer-songwriter and producer HAILEY HAUS, “Flavor of the Month.” Co-written by HAUS and produced by DAVID BURRIS, a snippet of the song blew up on TIKTOK, amassing 9M+ views on the platform in advance of the release, plus 1M+ additional views across socials. Click here to take a listen.

HAUS said of the single, “It’s a story about taking the power back in a sense. At the time, I was single, and I was trying to find the right guy. I talked to a handful of boys over this one year. In my mind, I’m looking for my husband. Behind my back, some girl said, ‘Oh my Gosh, Hailey always has a flavor of the month.’ I was so bothered, because I’m not trying to talk to a million guys for no reason; I’m looking for the right person to commit my life to. One day, I thought what she said would be a hilarious concept for a song, so I made it my own.”

She added, “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to partner with ARCADE X ELEKTRA to make this lifelong dream a reality. They have made me feel supported and a part of the family. I am so optimistic about our future ahead!”

