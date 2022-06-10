Cordae (Photo: Gilberto Tadday / TED)

GRAMMY nominated rapper CORDAE takes to TED TALK to discuss "The Hi Level Mindset" about the power of discipline to achieve one's dreams. “The Hi Level Mindset” sees CORDAE making the case for doing everything that you put your hands on at the highest level possible, having an extreme work ethic and seriousness in everything you do, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

CORDAE's TED TALK is available here.





