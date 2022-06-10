Calococci

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s AC WJPT (Sunny 106.3)/FORT MYERS, FL, has named TOM CALOCOCCI the new PD for the station effective immediately. He was most recently PD at sister station Urban AC KOAS (JAMMIN' 105.7)/LAS VEGAS. Before that, he spent 4 years as the Affiliate Relations and Content Creator for SHEET HAPPENS PREP, an industry radio show preparation resource.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE said, “TOM has a successful history with BEASLEY, much of that time programming in South FLORIDA. He’s highly creative, strategic, forward-thinking and a respected leader in our business. We’re very happy to welcome TOM back to BEASLEY!”

VP & Market Manager AJ LURIE said, “TOM has a great history of success with BEASLEY in some of our other markets. We are excited for him to bring that winning spirit to Southwest FLORIDA.”

CALOCOCCI added, “I can't wait to get back to work for this incredible company and the great team that BEASLEY has in FORT MYERS. I want to thank AJ LURIE, ADAM STAR, JUSTIN CHASE and BRIAN BEASLEY for their support. I am so happy to be back in South FLORIDA!”





