Bieber

TMZ is reporting that JUSTIN BIEBER has cancelled some of his world tour dates due to experiencing facial paralysis caused by RAMSAY HUNT Syndrome. The virus has caused the right side of his face to be paralyzed, and he'll need to take some time off to work on getting better.

BIEBER posted a video TODAY (6/10) explaining to fans why he's had to postpone several shows over the last week, explaining he's been diagnosed with the Syndrome which has affected a nerve in his ear, causing the paralysis. He is unable to blink with one of his eyes, and can only smile with one side of his mouth.

TMZ says BIEBER will have to take off an undetermined amount of time from the tour to recover. Read the full story here.

