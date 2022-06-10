Morning Host Pleads Guilty

WOLFF BROADCASTING CORP. Country WPPG (THE POWER PIG)/REPTON, AL morning host LUTHER JAMES was sentenced to three years of probation for threatening to injure a police officer during a live broadcast. Local TV station WPMI (NBC 15 NEWS) reports that the sentencing stems from a 2020 incident in which UPTON, then an elected EVERGREEN, FL city councilman, was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and getting into a vehicular accident. Then, during his radio show on MAY 18th, 2021, UPTON, 74, reportedly threatened to injure the arresting officer.

WPMI reports that, "Video of the DUI incident showed UPTON attempting to use his position on the city council to pressure the victim officer not to arrest him. On the morning of the radio broadcast at issue, UPTON referenced prior incidents involving the victim officer and said on the radio, among other things, 'I dare him to stop me again. ‘Cuz when he pulls me over, I’m gonna put him down.'"

Entering a guilty plea at a one-day trial, UPTON "admitted that he meant to convey a true threat to injure the victim officer," the TV station reports. A judge "ordered UPTON to undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment while on probation" and pay $100 in "special assessments."

« see more Net News