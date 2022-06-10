-
WWYZ (Country 92-5)/Hartford 'Summer Bash' To Feature Walker Hayes
by Shawn Reed
June 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA WWYZ (COUNTRY 92-5)/HARTFORD has enlisted MONUMENT RECORDS' WALKER HAYES to headline its "COUNTRY 92-5 Summer Bash" at WESTVILLE MUSIC BOWL in NEW HAVEN, CT on SUNDAY, AUGUST 14th.
Tickets start at $31 and are on sale now at westvillemusicbowl.com.
Gates open at 6p on the show day. More information is available at the station’s website here.