Serving The Community!

On THURSDAY (6/9), ALPHA MEDIA/LOUISVILLE's five-station cluster, Top 40 WDJX (99.7 DJX); Alternative WGHL (ALT 105.1); Urban WGZB (B96.5); R&B WMJM (MAGIC 101.3) and Adult Hits WXMA (102.3 JACK-FM), volunteered for METRO UNITED WAY's 'The Greatest Giveback' event at the MUHAMMAD ALI CENTER. This year’s theme was TKO The Need In Our Community: Time, Kindness, and Offering.

ALPHA CHR Format Captain and WDJX OM/PD/Morning Host BEN DAVIS said, "Our crew welcomed the opportunity to spend a few hours volunteering at the event. Everyone was eager to decorate and stuff over 800 bags featuring healthy snack kits for the disadvantaged. Being able to be a part of this great cause at the ALI CENTER reminds me of the quote from MUHAMMAD ALI, 'Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth'."





