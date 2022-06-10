Austin

Country KSD-F (93.7 THE BULL)/ST. LOUIS PD/midday host GAIL AUSTIN is among those affected by the current round of downsizing at iHEARTMEDIA (NET NEWS 6/9).

She joined the station in 2018 following previous stints with the company in JACKSONVILLE, where she was OM for the six-station cluster that includes Country WQIK, and at Country WCOL/COLUMBUS. Reach her at GailHowell7@gmail.com.

ALL ACCESS has previously reported on the exits of Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL/BOSTON PD and part of iHEARTMEDIA's ATLANTA-based National Programming Team PD LANCE HOUSTON and Hip-Hop WBPT (95.7 THE BEAT)/TAMPA PD MYCHAL MAGUIRE. Others affected include WQIK/JACKSONVILLE's TONI FOXX, NEW HAMPSHIRE VP/Programming TIM MOORE and CHICAGO Traffic Reporter BART SHORE. CHICAGO media reporter ROBERT FEDER also reports that longtime AC WLIT/CHICAGO Production Dir. DAVE HILTON has departed the company.

