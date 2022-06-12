Six Episodes Now Available

Apple Music Country has launched a new show, "Musical Routes Radio," hosted by musical couple RHIANNON GIDDENS and FRANCESCO TURRISI. The six-episode limited series, which debuted on SATURDAY (6/11), aims to illustrate the roots of Country and Americana music outside the UNITED STATES.

According to APPLE, it illustrates "the many intersections between Country/Roots music and global musical traditions, including Celtic music, Caribbean music, Indigenous music, and more," and features "unscripted, far-reaching conversations from two of music’s most encyclopedic minds." The couple recorded the show in their home.

“I think that, hopefully, we found a good balance of nerdery and musical connections that anybody can see,” said GIDDENS. Added composer and performer TURRISI, “It's listening to music, talking about music, and hopefully we'll get some people interested in music that they aren’t used to listening to.”

All six episodes are available now here.

