Country star TOBY KEITH revealed TODAY (6/12) that he is battling stomach cancer. In a brief social media post, KEITH wrote, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

He continued, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.” The 2022 leg of his “Country Comes To Town Tour,” which was to have kicked off on JUNE 17th, has been put on hold for now, his publicist told THE TENNESSEAN. The tour included a JUNE 18th performance at iHEARTMEDIA Country WBCT/GRAND RAPIDS, MI’s “B-93.7 Birthday Bash” at LMCU BALLPARK, one of 18 dates on KEITH’s touring schedule between JUNE and NOVEMBER.

KEITH recently raised $1.38 million for OK KIDS KORRAL (which hosts children with cancer and their families) with his annual TOBY KEITH & Friends Golf Classic. The event has raised more than $16 million for the development, building and eventual operation of OK KIDA KORRAL since its inception in 2004. His new single, “OKLAHOMA Breakdown,” impacts Country radio JUNE 27th via KEITH’s SHOW DOG NASHVILLE label.

The WBCT show will continue with performers JOE NICHOLS, RYAN HURD, FRANK RAY, JACKSON DEAN and NATE BARNES.

