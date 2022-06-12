Roddy Ricch (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY winning rapper RODDY RICCH (real name: RODRICK MOORE) was arrested in QUEENS, NEW YORK on SATURDAY (6/11) just hours before he was set to perform at the GOVERNOR'S BALL concert at CITI FIELD. RICCH's vehicle was stopped at a security checkpoint when a CANIK 9mm and an extended magazine of ammunition was spotted under a seat.

The NYPD said that the 23-year-old RICCH was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and possession of an unlawful feeding device.

Also in the vehicle and arrested were CARLOS COLLINS, 57, of NEW JERSEY and MICHAEL FIGUEROA, 46, of BROOKLYN, NEW YORK.

TMZ reports that RICCH has been released from custody and faces arraignment MONDAY (6/13).

