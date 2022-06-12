Snoop Dogg (Photo: agwilson / Shutterstock.com)

Music and media star, and cannabis connoisseur, SNOOP DOGG recently tweeted that due to rising inflation, his Professional Blunt Roller (P-B-R) got a raise reported CNN.

According to the CNN story, SNOOP was responding to a post by UBERFACTS. His P-B-R earns between $40,000 to $50,000 a year and his salary has been increased.

SNOOP revealed in 2019 that he had a full-time staffer whose sole job it is to roll his blunts, on the HOWARD STERN SHOW, along with actor SETH ROGAN who was on-hand.

Why a P-B-R? SNOOP said he was too busy to roll 'em and maintain the desired "high" all day long. “That’s his J-O-B, his occupation,” SNOOP told STERN. “On his resume it says, ‘what do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller.’ P-B-R, professional blunt roller.”

It’s a rare and coveted job – in 2021, SNOOP confessed he has 81 smoke breaks a day on a REDDIT post. His P-B-R seems to have the instincts to know exactly when the rapper wants to light up.

“That m*therf*cker’s timing is impeccable,” SNOOP told STERN.

To read the full CNN story, click here.

« see more Net News