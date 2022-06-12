Keith

Fellow artists are wishing Country star TOBY KEITH well after he revealed YESTERDAY (6/12) that he has been battling stomach cancer since last fall (NET NEWS 6/12). JASON ALDEAN told KEITH on INSTAGRAM, “Damn, bro. Hate ur dealing with that, but if anybody can kick cancer’s ass, it’s you. Prayin’ for ya big man.”

SAMMY HAGAR tweeted, “Wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world,” and tagged it #SeeYouInCabo. Fellow rocker BRET MICHAELS wrote, “@tobykeith, my heart, soul & prayers are always with you and your family. My friend, keep your incredible warrior spirit.”

Country singer JOHN RICH tweeted, “Hang in there @tobykeith,” and Country duo THOMPSON SQUARE wrote, “We are sending big love and prayers for healing.”

As previously reported, KEITH shared his medical news on social media over the weekend, writing, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

He continued, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

The 2022 leg of his “Country Comes To Town Tour,” which was to have kicked off on JUNE 17th, has been put on hold for now, his publicist told THE TENNESSEAN. The tour included a JUNE 18th performance at iHEARTMEDIA Country WBCT/GRAND RAPIDS, MI’s “B-93.7 Birthday Bash” at LMCU BALLPARK, one of 18 dates that had been on KEITH’s touring schedule between JUNE and NOVEMBER. The station tweeted that its morning team would share news TODAY about plans for the show.

His new single, “OKLAHOMA Breakdown,” is scheduled for go for adds at Country radio on MONDAY, JUNE 27th via KEITH’s own SHOW DOG NASHVILLE label.

wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world @tobykeith #SeeYouInCabo pic.twitter.com/RlDuCYKTTo — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) June 12, 2022

.@tobykeith my heart, soul & prayers are always with you & your family. My friend keep your incredible warrior spirit. pic.twitter.com/6jcGdFpORK — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) June 12, 2022

« see more Net News