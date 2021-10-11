Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Styles Holds Top Spot; Harlow Runner Up; Lizzo Top 5; Camila/Ed Top 10

* HARRY STYLES spends a 5th week at #1 with "As It Was"

* JACK HARLOW is now in the runner up spot with "First Class”, moving 3*-2* at +1180 spins

* LIZZO surges into the top 5 with "About Damn Time”, jumping 10*-5* and +2418 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO & ED SHEERAN leap inside the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Bam Bam"

* DOJA CAT is closing in on another top 10 hit with "Get Into It (Yuh)”, up 14*-11* and +1428 spins

* ED SHEERAN hits the top 15 with "2step”, featuring LIL BABY, up 16*-14*

* Also soaring into the top 15 is HARRY STYLES with "Late Night Talking”, moving 25*-15* and is +2515 spins

* NICKY YOURE goes top 20, up 22*-17* with "Sunroof”, featuring DAZY, up 1455 spins

* A big debut for POST MALONE at 28* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)”, featuring DOJA CAT, up 2190 spins

* 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER land the other debut at 40* with "Me Myself & I"

Rhythmic: Harlow Remains On Top; Bieber/Toliver, Post/Roddy Rise, Lizzo, Vince Staples Top 10

* JACK HARLOW spends a 5th week at #1 with "First Class"

* DOJA CAT remains in the runner up spot with "Get Into It (Yuh)" and is +385 spins

* FUTURE remains at 3* with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS at +660 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER goes 8*-6* with "Honest” featuring DON TOLIVER up 300 spins

* POST MALONE WITH RODDY RICCH leap 10*-7* with "Cooped Up”, at +521 spins

* LIZZO enters the top 10 with "About Damn Time”, up 11*-8* and +586 spins

* VINCE STAPLES "Magic" featuring MUSTARD also goes top 10, moving 13*-9* and +256 spins

* KENDRICK LAMAR has another big week, up 17*-11* with "Silent Hill” featuring KODAK BLACK at +631 spins

* THE KID LAROI goes top 20, rising 23*-18* with "Thousand Miles”, up 181 spins

* KODAK BLACK also hits the top 20, up 21*-19* with "Usain Boo"

* ED SHEERAN surges 27*-20* with "2step”, featuring LIL BABY, up 301 spins

* KANYE WEST & XXXTENTACION surge 40*-25* with "True Love”, up 656 spins

* POST MALONE has the top debut here as well with "I Like You (Happier Song)”, featuring DOJA CAT at 33* - up 794 spins

* FIVIO FOREIGN debuts at 39* with "What's My Name" featuring QUEEN NAJIA and COI LERAY at +151 spins

* BAD BUNNY enters at 40* with "Moscow Mule"

Urban: Harlow Holds Top Spot; Future/Drake Runner Up, Nicki/Lil Baby Top 5; Lil Durk, Muni Long Top 10

* JACK HARLOW holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "First Class"

* FUTURE is the new runner up, moving 5*-2* with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS at +985 spins

* NICKI MINAJ and LIL BABY go top 5, up 8*-4* with "Do We Have A Problem?" at +580 spins

* LIL DURK hits the top 10, rising 13*-9* with "What Happened To Virgil”, up 653 spins

* MUNI LONG sees "Another" go top 10 as well, rising 12*-10* and is +280 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is top 15 with "Plan B”, up 17*-14* and +403 spins

* KENDRICK LAMAR vaults into the top 15, up 21*-15* with "Silent Hill” featuring KODAK BLACK, up 693 spins

* LIL TJAY goes top 20 with "In My Head”, rising 23*-20* and +248 spins

* HITKIDD & GORILLA leap into the top 25, up 31*-25* with "F.N.F. (Let's Go)”, at +327 spins

* KANYE WEST & XXXTENTACTION debut at 34* with "True Love”, up 554 spins

* FIVIO FOREIGN debuts at 36* with "What's My Name" featuring QUEEN NAIJA & COI LERAY at +131 spins

* ROB49 and LIL BABY enter at 37* with "Vulture Island V2"

Hot AC: Styles Holds Top Spot; Lizzo Nearing Top 10; Sia Top 20; Calvin/Dua/Young Thug Lead Debuts

* HARRY STYLES holds the top spot for a 4th week at Hot AC with "As It Was"

* EM BEIHOLD is up nearly 300 spins, moving just shy of the top 5 with "Numb Little Bug" at 6*

* LIZZO moves 12*-11* with "About Damn Time”, up 506 spins as she makes a run to the top 10

* SIA enters the top 20 with "Unstoppable”, up 21*-19* and +415 spins

* NICKY YOURE leaps 28*-24* with "Sunroof”, featuring DAZY, up 211 spins

* JACK HARLOW also is top 25 with "First Class”, moving 27*-25* and +197 spins

* CALVIN HARRIS, DUA LIPA, and YOUNG THUG debut at 34* with "Potion" - up 172 spins

* HARRY STYLES enters at 37* with "Late Night Talking”, up 243 spins

* KHALID debuts at 40* with "Skyline"

Active Rock: Five Finger Holds Top Spot; Bad Wolves Runner Up; Top Three Days; Pop Evil Top 10

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "AfterLife" for a 2nd week

* BAD WOLVES are the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "If Tomorrow Never Comes" at +132 spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE are top 3, rising 6*-3* with "Lifetime”, up 211 spins

* POP EVIL go top 10, up 11*-10* with "Eye Of The Storm”, up 79 spins

* TURNSTILE hit the top 15, rising 17*-15* with "Mystery"

* SHINEDOWN vault 40*-20* with "Daylight" - up 492 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE leap 38*-29* with "Voices In My Head" at +173 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have the top debut at 34* with "These Are The Ways" at +164 spins

* MEMPHIS MAY FIRE enter at 38* with "Make Believe"

* BLACK LABEL SOCIETY debut at 39* with "You Made Me Want To Live"

* THE BLACK MOODS enter at 40* with "Saturday Night"

Alternative: Weezer Take Top Spot; Boywithuke Top 3; Panic! Top 10; Maneskin Top 15

* WEEZER land another chart topper, moving 2*-1* with "A Little Bit Of Love"

* BOYWITHUKE goes 4*-3* with "Toxic"

* THE MAINE are heading toward the top 5, up 8*-6* with "Loved You A Little”, featuring TBS & SANDS, up 144 spins

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO are top 10 in their second week, soaring 22*-10* with "Viva Las Vengeance”, up 829 spins

* MANESKIN climb 16*-14* with "SUPERMODEL”, up 282 spins

* MUSE leap 29*-25* with "Compliance”, rising 94 spins

* MATT MAESON has the top debut at 33* with "Blood Runs Red" at +81 spins

* KATE BUSH has been re-released thanks to "STRANGER THINGS" and this week "Running Up That Hill" enters at 36*, up 279 spins

* GIRLFRIENDS enter at 40* with "High Again"

Triple A: Caamp New #1; Arcade Fire, Jack Johnson Top 5; Vance Joy Top 10

* CAAMP take the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Believe"

* ARCADE FIRE surge 9*-4* and go top 5 with "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”, up 68 spins

* JACK JOHNSON also enters the top 5 with "One Step Ahead”, moving 7*-5*

* VANCE JOY hits the top 10 with "Clarity”, up 12*-10*

* HARRY STYLES goes top 15 with "As It Was, moving 17*-15* and +51 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ leaps into the top 20, up 23*-17* with "Until I Found You" at +77 spins

* SHARON VAN ETTEN also goes top 20, up 25*-19* with "Mistakes" at +60 spins

* PHOEBE BRIDGERS is the other entry into the top 20, up 22*-20* with "Sidelines"

* DERMOT KENNEDY debuts at 26* with "Something To Someone"

