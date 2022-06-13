A Musical Fitness Test

NUVOODOO MEDIA's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS are about to take another dive into Country music data with their upcoming webinar, Does Your Music Pass the Fitness Test?

NUVOODOO MEDIA had done a massive Country music research presentation at CRS360 but had the chance to update and share new data. In the update, NUVOODOO MEDIA sampled 300 Country fans nationwide with a pretty typical music test but focused on whether those fans thought the songs belonged on a Country radio station or in a Country music playlist.

Did NUVOODOO's research reveal stark differences between men and women or across age groups or between those who prefer to listen to Country on the radio versus using a DSP?

See the latest blog post from NUVOODOO MEDIA here and you can register for their WEDNESDAY CRS360 webinar here.

