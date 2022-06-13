Launching Podcast Network

BARRETT MEDIA President JASON BARRETT has rolled out details on the BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK. BARRETT had teased plans for the network at the 2022 BSM SUMMIT in MARCH. BSM will ramp up production of new weekly podcasts starting late this month and by late JULY, BSM will have five weekly shows in rotation with more to come in late summer and early fall.

The five shows which will be part of BSM's initial content plans include MEDIA NOISE with DEMETRI RAVANOS, which is already delivered by BSM each FRIDAY. Soon to follow it into rotation will be THE SPORTS TALKERS PODCAST with STEPHEN STROM, which will debut on THURSDAY JUNE 23rd. The week after, will see THE PRODUCERS PODCAST with BRADY FARKAS premiere on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29th. In JULY, BSM will add SELLER TO SELLER with JEFF CAVES, a sales focused podcast for industry sellers. Then comes THE JASON BARRETT PODCAST, a new show hosted by BARRETT MEDIA's founder and owner.

BARRETT commented, ""Our commitment to delivering original industry news, features and opinions in print form remains unchanged. This is simply an opportunity to grow in an area where we’ve been less active. We continue to make investments in the way we cover, consult, and discuss the media industry because others invest in us. The only way to get better is to learn from others, and if our access to information, knowledge, relationships and professional opinions helps others and their brands, then that makes what we do worthwhile."

