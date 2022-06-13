Event And Grants Set

The WARNER MUSIC GROUP/BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND (WMG/BFF SJF) will hold its first annual Grantee Convening event. JUNE 16-17, the FUND’s 27 current grantee partners will gather with WMG/BFF SJF Board members to share their work, and explore synergies in their efforts to advance racial justice across the arts, education, and criminal justice reform.

Participating grantee partners include ARRAY, BARD PRISON INITIATIVE, THE ANTI-RECIDIVISM COALITION, BRAZIL HUMAN RIGHTS FUND, GIRLS MAKE BEATS, HIGHLANDER CENTER, MANOS VISIBLES, A NEW WAY FORWARD, GENDER AMPLIFIED, BLACK ALLIANCE FOR JUST IMMIGRATION (BAJI), and UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM, among many others.

WMG/BFF SJF Exec. Dir. LORELEI WILLIAMS commented, "Our Grantee Convening will center the voices of the SJF grantee partners as we dream, grieve, heal, bridge, and build toward a liberated future for all of us. We need to create new paradigms of intersectional movement building to disrupt systemic racism and address anti-Black terrorism. We need new voices at the table. And, if we’re being honest, we need a new table."

This year’s inaugural convening includes virtual sessions for grantees, a wellness workshop, and a private reception DJ’ed by grantee partner GIRLS MAKE BEATS’ DJ SASSY J with a performance by artist and activist KARMA MAYET. There will also be three public livestreamed events:

- The WMG/BFF Social Justice Fund: Our Vision & Strategy

- Leveraging Culture to Fuel Criminal Justice Reform

- Diaspora Dialogues

The WMG/BFF SJF also announced its fourth set of grantee partners – further advancing its vision of addressing systemic racism and making real change in the lives of historically underserved and marginalized populations. With investments in seven organizations totaling $928,844, this slate of grants focuses on building music industry pipelines, by facilitating pathways for youth and young professionals of color, and advocating for greater racial and gender equity in the music industry.

PROJECT LEVEL, UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM, and GIRLS MAKE BEATS are training youth in various aspects of the music business. CCCADI and SAVE THE MUSIC are combating the growing trend of music education budget cut. BLACK LIVES IN MUSIC and UNLOCK HER POTENTIAL are addressing the under-representation of musicians and professionals of color in the music industry, as well as pay discrepancies and other forms of discrimination

The BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION is exclusively self-funded by American-British industrialist and philanthropist LEN BLAVATNIK, founder and chairman of ACCESS INDUSTRIES. BLAVATNIK commented, "We’re proud to support the extraordinary organizations on the front lines of the fight against racism and injustice and to help further lasting change."

WMG/BFF SJF Board of Directors member and ATLANTIC RECORDS SVP/Urban A&R RIGGS MORALES added, "Equitable representation in the industry starts with education, mentorship and professional development - in addition to changes in hiring and promotion. By supporting organizations like GIRLS MAKE BEATS and PROJECT LEVEL that amplify opportunities for young people of color, we’re setting ourselves up for long-term transformation within music and entertainment that will empower people from marginalized communities as they pursue music industry careers."

BLACK LIVES IN MUSIC CDEO CHARISSE BEAUMONT said, "Our evidence-based research is important in identifying and addressing the issues Black music creators and industry professionals often encounter – and our advocacy is essential for meaningful change to take place. Together, we are at the vanguard in the effort to dismantle systemic racism in the music industry and create a level playing field where Black music creators and industry professionals can fulfill their aspirations."

For more information about the WARNER MUSIC GROUP/BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND (WMG/BFF SJF), visit https://www.wmg.com/fund.

