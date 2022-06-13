Franklin

Former DENVER BRONCO player, ORLANDO FRANKLIN is returning to BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER. FRANKLIN, eft the station in SEPTEMBER 2021 (NET NEWS 9/1/2021) to take a coaching gig with the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS. FRANKLIN was with KKFN from 2018 through 2021. He joins CECIL LAMMEY for "ORLANDO AND CECIL" weeknights from 6-9p.

FRANKLIN commented, "I’m beyond excited to return to my family at THE FAN and get back to talking with DENVER fans every day. While coaching in the NFL was a wonderful experience, my true passion is radio and I can’t wait to team up with CECIL talking about the AVALANCHE, BRONCOS and all the big stories in DENVER sports!"

KKFN PD RAJ SHARAN added, "We’re thrilled to welcome ORLANDO home to THE FAN where he brings a new insight after a year of coaching the NFL. In addition to ORLANDO’s terrific football credentials, he’s tremendously knowledgeable about hockey, which will strengthen our commitment to talking about the AVALANCHE along with all of our DENVER sports teams."





« see more Net News