Newly Acquired

SPOTIFY is buying artificial intelligence voice platform SONANTIC. SONANTIC was started in DECEMBER 2018 by ZEENA QURESHI and JOHN FLYNN. They have backgrounds in speech and language therapy to HOLLYWOOD sound production.

SPOTIFY VP/Personalization ZIAD SULTAN commented, "We’re really excited about the potential to bring SONANTIC’s AI voice technology onto the SPOTIFY platform and create new experiences for our users. This integration will enable us to engage users in a new and even more personalized way."

In a joint statement, SONANTIC co-founders ZEENA QURESHI and JOHN FLYNN added, "We’re looking forward to joining SPOTIFY and continuing to build exciting voice experiences. We believe in the power voice has and its ability to foster a deeper connection with listeners around the world, and we know we can be better than ever on the world’s largest audio platform."

